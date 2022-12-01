Agreement reached with federal officials on Glenwood Resource Center

State officials have reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice following a federal investigation into Glenwood Resource Center.

The DOJ found the state had violated the constitutional rights of the residents of the facility who have severe disabilities by denying them sufficient medical care, exposing them to unethical experimentation, and failing to provide adequate protection from harm.

Under the agreement, federal officials will monitor Glenwood during the next three years as the state closes Glenwood and residents transition to new homes. It requires better staffing, training, and oversight for clinical care; dramatically limits the use of restraints and seclusion; and requires substantial state oversight of operations.

The state must also implement policies and procedures to address the underlying deficiencies that led to the alleged constitutional violations.

The agreement must still be approved by the court.

Here’s more information:

Proposed Glenwood Consent Decree PDF