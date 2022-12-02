Cyclones and Hawkeyes set for Sunday wrestling dual

A busy week of Cy-Hawk competition begins Sunday in Carver-Hawkeye Arena when second ranked Iowa hosts number-seven Iowa State in a wrestling dual. The Hawkeyes have won the last 16 duals in the series but the intensity has returned, especially in the wake of a post dual scuffle last year in Ames following Iowa’s 23-11 win.

“As we get closer to Sunday you hear more and more things about hype”, said Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser. “I got a text showing tickets for sale on StubHub for more than 900 dollars per ticket. Nowhere else but in the state of Iowa can you do that. It’s pretty cool.”

Both teams are 5-0 in duals and the Cyclones will be looking for their first win over the Hawkeyes since 2004. Iowa coach Tom Brands calls it a great opportunity for his team.

“You can hype it as much as you want because it is the next date on the calendar and that is fine with us because we circle it in red, we highlight it and emphasize it,” said Brands. “Is it significant?” You’re doggone right it is.”