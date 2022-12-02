Northwestern and Grand View host NAIA semifinals

The third ranked Northwestern College football team will try to reach the NAIA championship game for the second time in three seasons when the Red Raiders host fifth ranked Indiana Wesleyan in Saturday’s semifinals. Northwestern coach Matt McCarty says his team has been on a mission.

“I think we have 12 guys who started in the national championship game two years ago”, said McCarty. “This group has been focused on what they want to accomplish.”

The Indiana Wesleyan defense gives up only 94 yards of rushing per game. The Wildcats have a plus 21 turnover margin and lead the nation with 26 interceptions.

“They have got a really talented football team”, added McCarty. “We are going to have to play well and execute at a high level.”

Grand View is looking to make a second straight trip to the title game. The second ranked Vikings host 12th ranked Keiser of Florida in the other NAIA semifinal.

story by Doug Broek at KSOU