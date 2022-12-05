Iowa’s Clark earns B1G weekly honor

Iowa All American Caitlin Clark earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors for her performances against NC State and Wisconsin. This marks Clark’s 13th weekly award from the conference, which is fifth-most in B1G history.

Clark led all scorers in both games with 45 against the Wolfpack and 22 at Wisconsin. The 45-point performance in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge was the most points by a Division I women’s basketball player this season. It was the fourth arena record Clark has set in her career.

Against the Badgers, Clark registered her seventh career triple-double with 22 points, 10 boards, 10 assists, two blocks, and two steals. Her seventh career triple-double broke the Big Ten record for most in a career by any men’s or women’s player in conference history.

Clark currently leads the nation in points, points per game, free throws, and free throws attempted. The West Des Moines, Iowa native, is the only player in the country with more than 240 points, 60 rebounds, 50 assists, and five steals. On Sunday, she moved up to fourth on Iowa’s all-time scoring list with 1,916 career points.