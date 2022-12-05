Scheelhaase named offensive coordinator at Iowa State

Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted to offensive coordinator on the Iowa State football staff, Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell announced today Monday.

“Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” Campbell said. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”

Scheelhaase joined the Cyclone staff as running backs coach in 2018 and this past season also coached the wide receivers.

Before joining the Cyclone staff, Scheelhaase worked at his alma mater, the University of Illinois, from 2015-17. The 2012 Illinois graduate was a four-year starter and two-time team captain for the Illini who finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in total offense (10,634 yards), a figure that ranks seventh in Big Ten history.

Scheelhaase will also continue to coach wide receivers and under his leadership, Joel Gordon will continue to serve as the Cyclones quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator, and Taylor Mouser will continue in his role coaching the ISU tight ends.

Campbell also announced that Jeff Myers would pursue other coaching opportunities and will not return to the Cyclone staff in 2023. He has been a member of the ISU staff for the past seven years, first as a graduate assistant coach (2016-17) and briefly as an offensive quality control assistant before serving as the Cyclones’ offensive line coach the last five seasons.

“Jeff has been with our program since we arrived in Ames, and certainly played a role in our success,” Campbell said. “We wish Jeff and his family well in the future.”