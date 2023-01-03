Council Bluffs Police say man died in garage explosion

One person has died after an explosion in a residential area of Council Bluffs today.

Council Bluffs Police say a man was found dead after a detached garage exploded late this morning. WOWT is reporting neighbors two and three blocks away felt the explosion and one witness told the TV station he saw the victim had been thrown into the street.

Crews from Black Hills Energy, which supplies natural gas in Council Bluffs, responded to the explosion, but authorities say it appears the man who died was working in the garage and the explosion was an accident.