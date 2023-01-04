Iowa DOT officer injured on I-29 when semi hits SUV

The Iowa DOT is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention to what’s ahead after a DOT vehicle was heavily damaged yesterday in a crash on Interstate 29 in western Iowa.

According to a spokesperson for the Iowa DOT, a motor enforcement officer was inside his vehicle, providing traffic control at a crash south of Onawa, in the southbound lanes of I-29, when a semi hit his SUV from behind.

The officer inside the SUV was injured, taken to a hospital, and has been released.

The DOT says investigators do not know yet if the winter weather conditions at the time of the crash played a role in the accident, but the agency is urging drivers to “slow down and focus on the task of driving, especially when conditions are less than perfect.”

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)