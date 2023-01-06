Update: missing Iowa girl found in Missouri

A missing Iowa girl has been found safe in Missouri.

The Iowa DCI and the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory today for 3-year-old Fallon Wells. The blonde-haired blue-eyed girl was reported missing on December 30th from the Mount Ayr area.

Authorities say Wells is now with law enforcement and human services officials in Missouri, but they aren’t revealing where. She was last known to have been with 54-year-old Michelle Grady and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst in a car with Missouri plates, though authorities aren’t saying how they may be related to the girl.

There’s no word on any charges.