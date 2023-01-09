Accident on I-80 near Iowa City leaves 2 dead, several injured

Two people were killed, and several hurt, in a multi-vehicle pileup in eastern Iowa on Sunday morning.

The state patrol says the chain-reaction crash happened about 5:40 a.m. on Interstate 80 near the exit for North Dodge Street in Iowa City. In all, 15 vehicles were involved in the accident, nine of them semis. Troopers say the pavement was 100% ice and it was foggy.

The westbound lanes were closed for more than eight hours and an excavator was eventually brought in to clear the debris and reopen I-80 to traffic. A statement from the patrol says the “crash demonstrates the importance of all drivers paying attention, every single minute, to road conditions and potential hazards.”