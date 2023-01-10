Drake visits Illinois-Chicago

Drake looks to break through on the road in Missouri Valley conference play with a visit to Illinois-Chicago this evening. The Bulldogs have dropped their first three road games in the Valley and managed only 49 points in the last two. They are coming off an 82-64 win over Murray State at home.

“During the course of a season you are going to have stretches where guys are in shooting slumps but unfortunately for us we had a stretch where everybody was”, said Bulldog coach Darian DeVries. “I thought our ball movement was much better and we shared the basketball much better.

The Bulldogs won the first meeting against the Flames 77-64 last month in Des Moines.