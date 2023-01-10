Iowa State’s Soares sidelined with knee injury

Iowa State center Stephanie Soares will miss the remainder of the season. Soares tore the ACL in her left knee early in the Cyclones’ 82-79 loss at Oklahoma Sunday.

“As a coach, there is nothing worse than to have a player sustain an injury that ends their season,” head coach Bill Fennelly said. “We are heartbroken for Steph, I am proud of her an the major impact that she has made on our program and Iowa State University.”

“This was not how I expected my season to end, but I am thankful for the opportunities I have gotten at Iowa State” Soares said. “I could not have done this without the support of my teammates, coaches, doctors and athletic training staff and the fans at Hilton Coliseum. I know God gives me strength to get through this challenge in my life. I look forward to being there for my teammates and helping them achieve our goals and make the most of this special season.”

A senior from Sao Paulo, Brazil, Soares joined the Cyclones this past summer after four years at The Master’s University at the NAIA level. In 13 games for ISU, she averaged 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. Soares, who had eight double-doubles on the season, was shooting 54.4 percent from the field.