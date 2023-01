The 14th ranked Iowa State Cyclones look to go 4-0 in the Big 12 tonight by hosting Texas Tech. ISU is coming off road wins at Oklahoma and TCU and take on a Texas Tech team that has struggled to an 0-3 start in conference play.

“They are a program with a lot of pride. They have some tough and close losses and they are going to win a lot of games in the league”, said Cyclone coach T.J. Otzelberger. “We need to make sure we are at our best.”

Iowa State is 12-2 overall