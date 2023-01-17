Drake’s Tucker DeVries is MVC Player of the Week

After leading Drake men’s basketball to a pair of victories, sophomore Tucker DeVries was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week.

DeVries averaged 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists last week in wins over UIC and Bradley. He scored 15 points including seven points in less than one minute during overtime at UIC on Tuesday, and he also hauled in nine rebounds and dished out three assists against the Flames. DeVries paced Drake with 28 points (one point shy of his career-high) while finishing 5-for-8 from beyond the arc in the 86-61 home victory against Bradley.

This marks the second time that DeVries earned the award this season, having picked up the honor back on Nov. 21. DeVries was named MVC Newcomer of the Week on three occasions last season.

The Bulldogs look to keep rolling at home with a 7 p.m. matchup against Missouri State inside the Knapp Center on Wednesday.