UNI’s McDermott earns MVC honor

Northern Iowa sophomore point guatd Maya McDermott has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for the first time in her career after two big performances on the road. McDermott led the team in points the past week, averaging 15.5 a game with 4.5 assists and a steal. McDermott also moved into first in the Valley for assist/turnover ratio.

McDermott was the end of game hero for the Panthers in their first win over Drake at the Knapp Center since 2016. A Des Moines area native, McDermott hit a one-handed floater with 0.3 seconds left on the clock to snap UNI’s 5 game losing skid to the Bulldogs, leading the team in points with 19. Along with the game winner at Drake, McDermott poured in another double-digit performance at Evansville with 12 points in the Panthers 73-68 win.