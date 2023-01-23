Update: two students dead, adult injured in shooting at Des Moines youth program

A Des Moines Police Department spokesperson says two students are dead and an adult is in serious condition after this afternoon’s shooting at the “Starts Right Here” educational program in downtown Des Moines. The organization’s found Will Keeps is the adult who was seriously wounded and is undergoing surgery.

Sergeant Paul Parizek says three suspects in the shooting were taken into custody at a traffic stop about two miles away from the shooting scene. He says it appears to be a targeted attack.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m.

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement on the shooting:

“I am shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting at Starts Right Here. I’ve seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff work to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families. Kevin and I are praying for their safe recovery.”

The Iowa House held a moment of silence for the two students killed and the adult injured in today’s shooting.