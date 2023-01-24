No. 12 Iowa State hosts No. 5 Kansas State

Iowa State takes on college basketball’s biggest surprise on tonight when the 12th ranked Cyclones host number five Kansas State. Picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll, the Wildcats are 17-2 overall and lead the Big 12 with a 6-1 mark. The combination of Keyantae Johnson and Markquis Nowell combine for more than 35 points per game for K-State and Nowell averages more than eight assists per contest.

“Those guys are playing as well as anybody in the league”, said Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger.

The Cyclones are 5-2 in the league race after a 61-59 loss at Oklahoma State. Otzelberger says every game is a challenge in the Big 12.

“The league is really good and you have to be mentally tough.”