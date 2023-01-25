Radio Iowa

Northern Iowa men host Valparaiso

UNI coach Ben Jacobson.

Winners of five of their last six games the UNI Panthers host Valparaiso tonight in Missouri Valley Conference action. The Panthers are third in the Valley race with a 7-3 mark. After starting 0-7 Valpo has won three straight.

“They have got a couple of new guys who were not playing as well two-and-half or three weeks ago when we played him the first time”, said Panther coach Ben Jacobson. “You watch them in their last three games and t

hey look totally different.”

UNI won the first meeting at Valparaiso 69-67.

story by Darin Svenson at KDEC