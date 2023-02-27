Shooting in Sergeant Bluff called murder, attempted suicide

The Woodbury County Sheriff released more information Sunday on a shooting in Sergeant Bluff Friday evening.

Sheriff Chad Sheehan says it appears 43-year-old Raymond Rogers shot his estranged wife and the man she was living with, and then shot himself. Deputies who responded to a shots fired call looked through a window and saw Rogers on the floor.

“Deputies immediately entered the residence. And inside the residence were able to rescue a 12 year old boy who was seeking refuge inside the residence during the time of the attack while removing the boy. Deputies discovered a both a male and a female victim both suffering from what appeared to be serious life threatening gunshot wounds,” he says.

The 50-year-old man, Gerele Jones died, and the woman, 40-year-old Ashley Rogers who lived in the home were taken to the hospital. Raymond Rogers is hospitalized in critical condition. Sheriff Sheehan credited the boy, who is the son of Jones, with calling deputies in the midst of the shooting.

“I can’t imagine what that young man went through while this was going on he had the courage to make a phone call and give us information that was that was vital to us getting there quickly,” Sheehan says. “Any chance that anyone would have had to survive this incident is due to the due to the courage that this young this young boy this young man exhibited that evening.”

Sheehan says it is fair to term the case as a murder and attempted suicide — though the investigation has not been completed.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)