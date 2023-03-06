22 bond referendums to be decided tomorrow

Voters in 35 Iowa counties will be casting ballots for tomorrow’s bond referendums.

According to Iowans for Tax Relief, voters in five cities, 16 school districts and one community college district will decide on a range of projects financed with bonds that would be paid off with local property taxes.

Hawkeye Community College is seeking approval for a $35 million plan to upgrade its campus. The Bettendorf Community School District is asking for approval of a $69 million upgrade athletic and music facilities for high schoolers and remodel a middle school built in the 1960s.

Voters in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale will decide whether to finance a $43 million “U-Plex” — a recreation center that would feature pickleball and basketball courts, a walking track and a playground.