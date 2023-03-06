Britt man charged with murdering Ventura woman

A Britt man is charged with stabbing a woman to death Saturday.

Information from the Iowa DCI says 56-year-old Monte Eckels of Britt was found outside a residence on the southeast side of Britt after police received a call about a disturbance around 7:10 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found 62-year-old Leallen Bergman of Ventura dead inside the residence from apparent stab wounds. Eckels was charged with first-degree murder and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

A DCI spokesman says Eckels and Bergman were in a relationship.