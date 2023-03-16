Two dead in accident on Ringgold County gravel road

Two people were killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash in southern Iowa’s Ringgold County Wednesday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol reports the accident happened at around 8:45-p.,m. south of Kellerton. Two pickups collided at the crest of a hill on a gravel road. Both drivers, 54-year-old David Patrick Love, of Mount Ayr, and 44-year-old Donna Kay Allen, of Afton, died in the crash.

A passenger in Allen’s pickup, 46-year-old Shawn William Allen, of Aften, was injured and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. None of the victims were wearing seat belts. Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)