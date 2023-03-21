Warmer days are on the way

Spring arrived on the calendar Monday, and National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan, says we’ll see it show up on the thermometer as March winds down.

“As we go through March it’s one of our biggest warm up months across Iowa we see average highs go from the 30s to the 50s,” Donovan says. He says there will be a mini warm up this week. “Warmerest day is still looking to be Wednesday with even maybe some low 60s getting into far southern Iowa,” he says. “And we do have that chance for a few thunderstorms popping in the area, especially overnight Wednesday night. And we’ll be watching you know, there could be a few strong storms that with some large hail up to maybe a quarter size possible with that.”

Donovan says we haven’t completely escaped the chance for cool weather and some light snow. “We do have a little bit of a cooldown towards the end of the week — certainly not like we did see — but we are still watching maybe for the potential a little bit of a wintry mix as we go into the weekend,” Donovan says. “We can certainly see that from time to time and so we go in over the next two to three weeks as well.”

Donovan says any snow or ice that falls won’t last long.