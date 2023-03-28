Spring brings a reminder of flood safety when driving

Iowans should remember the phrase, “Turn around, don’t drown,” as the risk of spring flooding grows, especially after two tragedies over the weekend in the state to our south.

Three people were killed in Missouri, several injured, when vehicles were swept away in two separate flooding incidents. Jeffrey Brewer, a spokesman for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, says motorists shouldn’t try to drive across a road or bridge that’s covered in water.

“We talk about turning around during a flood to make sure that you don’t find yourself getting swept away in the floodwaters,” Brewer says, “because you’d be surprised how little water it takes to lift the vehicle up, and you can get taken away.” The National Weather Service says six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling, while a foot of water will float many vehicles.

Not only is driving across a flooded road exceptionally risky, but Brewer says it can cause widespread engine damage. “If your car is in floodwaters, be careful about starting it up or driving it if the floorboards are wet or if you think water has gotten up into the engine,” he says, “because the electrical parts of the car can be damaged, and that can ruin the whole engine if you try and drive it while it’s still wet.”

If there’s even the possibility floodwaters have gotten into your engine, he says it’s best to have it checked out before turning the key.

Brewer says, “We recommend if your car is in a flood, to have it towed and taken to a mechanic where they can make sure it’s dried out and then go through the process of starting it and making sure it’s all okay and everything.”

Brewer says it’s important to have comprehensive coverage on your car, truck or SUV, because it’ll cover flood damage.

(Thanks to Marshall Griffin, Missourinet)