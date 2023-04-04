Snow in March kept statewide temperature below average

State climatologist Justin Glisan, says snow in March made for a split in temperatures in the state.

“We had across the state if you look at temperatures, near normal conditions in eastern Iowa, and then slightly cooler conditions as we move northwest where we had more snowpack,” Glisan says, “so the statewide average temperature came in right about 34 degrees, and that’s about two and a half degrees below average.”

There wasn’t enough snowfall though to help March hit its average for precipitation. “About one and a half inches of snow liquid equivalent and then rainfall and that’s about a half inch below average,” he says. Glisan says the long-term outlook as we start April shows the potential for more rain.

“For the month of April, we’re looking at an elevated signal for wetter conditions across basically much of the eastern three-quarters of the state — equal chances along the western border. Temperature wise, no clear guidance there,” he says. “Slightly elevated for cooler conditions across northern Iowa and then EC (equal chances) for the rest of the state.”

Glisan says there’s a short-term indication of drier conditions in April — which would help farmers itching to get into the fields.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)