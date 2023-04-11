Grass fires a concern in several northwest Iowa counties

Iowans may be anxious to clear the dry brush from their properties and get on with spring, but they’re warned not to set any fires.

Outdoor burning is not recommended, and a dozen counties in northwest Iowa are under a Red Flag Warning until nine o’clock tonight. The warning means weather conditions are ideal for small brushfires to quickly get out of hand and spread and residents statewide are urged to heed the advisory.

Forecasters say high temperatures today will climb into the 70s and 80s, while the humidity level is low, the winds are high with gusts up to 40 miles an hour, and the vegetation is very dry.