Farmers dodge some snow to get planting underway

The Iowa crop report shows farmers were able to get some planting done last week.

The week saw severe storms and snow flurries, but farmers also got some unseasonably warm weather and planted seven percent of the expected corn crop. That’s almost two weeks ahead of last year and six days ahead of the five-year average.

The report says some farmers are still waiting for extended warm days to bring the soil temperature up — while others are hoping for some more rain before putting the planter into the fields.