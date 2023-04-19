National group helping Wellman farmers recover

A national group is helping a family near Wellman continue to recover from the damage done by the March 31st tornado, as planting season gets underway.

Clint Whetstine’s family farms have been in Wellman since the late 1880s. There are multiple farmsteads, and while not everyone saw destruction — Whetstine tells KCRG TV the EF4 tornado wiped out one.

“Did not have a structure left standing here,” Whetstine says, “the machine sheds, the livestock buildings, they’re all gone.” Dan Erdmann and the non-profit group Farm Rescue is helping the Whetstines with the big task of recovery.

“The whole goal is to lighten the burden, as you might imagine, there’s still quite a bit of debris strewn about so we’ve been cleaning up the fields. But the last few days we’ve been doing that tillage work,” Erdman says. While the nonprofit gets many requests, he tells KCRG TV this particular instance is one that has taken priority.

“As you might imagine, there’s still quite a bit of debris strewn about so we’ve been cleaning up the fields. But the last few days we’ve been doing that tillage work,” he says. Erdman says they call it a hand up, not a hand out. He says they’re providing tangible support just to get them through this crisis and onto the next season, and hopefully keep them farming long-term.