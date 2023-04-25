PLanting slowed last week by the weather

The latest U.S.D.A. crop report says cold, wet weather slowed planting progress last week.

The report says there were only two-and-a-half suitable days for fieldwork. Corn planting advanced only three percent compared to the first week — and now sits at ten percent complete. That is nine days ahead of last year — after being 14 days ahead in the first week.

Corn planting is now equal to the five-year average — after being six days ahead of that average after the first week of planting.

Five percent of the expected soybean crop is in the ground. That is ten days ahead of last year and three days ahead of the average.