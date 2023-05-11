Iowa State to play in Orlando next season

The 2023 ESPN Events Invitational field was announced today and Iowa State will be one of the teams in the 17th annual tournament. The Cyclones will be one of six teams that played in the 2023 NCAA Tournament that is part of the eight-team field. The tournament will take place at the State Farm Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando November 23-26.

The 2023 appearance marks the second time the Cyclones take the floor in Orlando, having appeared in 2016. The 2016-17 Cyclones earned wins over Indiana State and Miami (Fla.) to advance to the championship game before falling to No. 11 Gonzaga 73-71.

Joining the Cyclones in Orlando will be Boise State, Butler, Florida Atlantic, Penn State, Texas A&M, VCU and Virginia Tech. FAU, Penn State, Boise State, Texas A&M and VCU joined Iowa State as 2023 NCAA Tournament participants, while Virginia Tech played in the 2023 NIT.

“With six returning NCAA Tournament teams, the ESPN Events Invitational figures to be one of the strongest early-season tournaments in the country,” said Clint Overby, Vice President, ESPN Events. “We look forward to hosting all eight teams and their fans at Walt Disney World Resort this Thanksgiving.”