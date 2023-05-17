Webster City joins network that shares art

Two Iowa communities are now part of a network called “Sculpture One,” which loans out large works of art for public display and rotates them from town to town.

Mason City joined the group years ago but Webster City has recently been added to the ranks, which includes Mankato, Minnesota and Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Janet Adams, spokeswoman for “Arts R Alive” in Webster City, says they’re thrilled to be added to the list. “We’re a much smaller community than the others, so we were not sure we would be accepted if we ever asked,” Adams says. “As it turned out, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, used to be a part of this consortium and they decided to go on their own. It left an opening for us to apply to become a part of it.”

New sculptures will be installed in May of each year, and Adams says they strive to enrich the cultural interests of the town, region and state by promoting public art through sculpture. “We have a lease agreement of two to three years to see how it’s working and to see how it all implements itself through our systems,” Adams says, “but it looks like we’re going to be getting some different types of sculptures by going with this group and that’s intriguing to us.”

New sculptures are being installed this week at West Twin Park in Webster City, with plans for an event in early August. Mason City holds an annual event called Sculptures on Parade, while Mankato has a Walking Sculptures Trail, and there’s a similiar Sculpture Trail in Eau Claire.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)