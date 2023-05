A woman pulled from a burning garage in Cedar Rapids early this morning has died.

According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, the garage was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at about 7:45 a.m., but due the intensity of the fire and a high level of debris in the garage, it took several minutes for firefighters to get inside and find the trapped woman. She was treated at the scene, then transferred to a hospital, but did not survive.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.