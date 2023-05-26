Supreme Court strikes down EPA water regulations

The U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the scope of the Clean Waters Act in a ruling Thursday.

The ruling overturned the EPA’s Waters of the United States or WOTUS rules introduced in the Obama Administration. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley signed onto a brief that urged the High Court to overturn the regulations. Grassley issued a statement saying “thankfully, the Supreme Court saw through this federal overreach and unanimously determined that it violated the Clean Water Act.” He says after years of uncertainty, the decision is a victory for farmers, builders, landowners and common sense.

Senator Joni Ernst says in a statement that ‘the federal government has no authority to impose blanket jurisdiction over puddles, waters, and wetlands with vague, overreaching regulations.” She calls it a big win for Iowa.