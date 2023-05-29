Woman rescued from partially collapsed Davenport apartment building

Davenport officials say an apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday is unstable and will be demolished.

A woman was rescued from the building Monday — more than 24 hours after the western side of the six story building in downtown Davenport collapsed. Dozens of people then protested near the building, calling for another search before the building’s demolished.

According to a statement late Monday night from the City of Davenport, there are apartment residents who are unaccounted for, but it did not indicate how many people might be missing.

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster declaration for Scott County. It means low income residents of the building are eligible for state grants of up to $5000 to cover temporary housing expenses and buy new clothes since residents lost all their belongings.