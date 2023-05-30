Cresco man drowns in lake

A Cresco man drowned in a lake near New Hampton Monday.

Authorities say Iowa Underwater Search and Rescue found the body of 52-year-old Alvardo Barranco shortly before six p.m. The Chickasaw county sheriff’s office says they received a 911 call reporting that someone was drowning at the Airport Lake Park around quarter to 2 p.m.

The Chickasaw County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be consistent with a freshwater drowning. Authorities say no foul play is suspected and the death is being ruled accidental at this time.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)