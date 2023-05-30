Fire destroys Mason City’s only remaining bowling alley

The Mason City Fire Department is investigating the fire that destroyed the Mystic Lanes bowling alley on Sunday night.

The department says they were dispatched shortly before 9:15 p.m. where on arrival they found the building fully involved. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. Emergency crews cleared the scene shortly after 4:35 a.m.

The department says no injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation. Fire crews from Clear Lake and Nora Springs assisted the Mason City Fire Department in battling the fire. The fire leaves Mason City without an operating bowling center after the Rose Bowl was damaged by fire in January 2014.

It’s the second major fire that the Mason City Fire Department has battled in the last month, with the Kirk Apartments in downtown Mason City being destroyed by fire on April 24th.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)