Iowans on food benefits can get discounts to visit museums

A federal project starting this summer is designed to make it easier for people to visit a total of 20 museums in Iowa — and hundreds more museums across the country — without cost being an issue.

Crosby Kemper is the director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services. “We’ve developed a program with our partner, the Association of Children’s Museums, called Museums For All,” Kemper says, “and that program allows for, encourages discounted or free admission to museums for folks who are on the other side of the economic divide. It’s based on SNAP program’s metrics.”

Under the program, Kemper says those who receive food assistance can gain free or reduced admission at more than one-thousand museums nationwide by presenting their EBT card and a photo I-D. To find a full list of the Iowa museums that will participate in the program, just Google “Museums For All.”

“We want to reach out into small towns and rural areas as well as the big cities where it’s easier and people know more about it,” he says, “and get them out to their museums.” Kemper says Museums For All is designed to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum habits.

The list of Iowa facilities includes: Reiman Gardens in Ames, Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden in Des Moines, State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines, Des Moines Children’s Museum in West Des Moines, Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens in Waterloo, Grout Museum in Waterloo, The National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo, Phelps Youth Pavilion at Waterloo Center in Waterloo, The National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids, The African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Children’s Museum in Coralville, Vesterheim in Decorah, Dubuque Museum of Art, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque, Des Moines County Historical Society in Burlington, Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport, German American Heritage Center & Museum in Davenport, Figge Art Museum in Davenport, LaunchPAD Children’s Museum in Sioux City, and the Family Museum in Bettendorf.