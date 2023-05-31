Report: contractor considered The Davenport unsafe for his employees

The man who owns the partially collapsed apartment building in Davenport has issued a statement, thanking first responders and groups that are assisting tenants who lost all their belongings.

Andrew Wold bought the building in downtown Davenport in 2021. In his written statement, Wold said his “thoughts and prayers are with the tenants and their families at this difficult time.”

The Quad City Times reports Wold had hired a contractor to work on the building, but the contractor told his employees the structure was unsafe and to get out of the building on Friday. Parts of the building collapsed Sunday afternoon.

According to several media reports, the city declared the building a nuisance last year and a judge ordered Wold to pay a $4500 fine this spring. This week, the city issued another $300 fine against Wold.

Davenport officials say the building is in danger of total collapse. Two people are thought to still be in the wreckage.