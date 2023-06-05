All bodies of missing now recovered from rubble of collapsed Davenport building

The search for victims of the building collapse in Davenport ended early this morning. Davenport police chief Jeff Bladel gave an update at mid-morning.

“Three victims have been recovered from the scene over the past 48 hours,” he says. The body of 42-year-old Branden Colvin Senior was found Saturday at 11:59 a.m. Bladel says the body of 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock was found Sunday at 12:25 p.m., and the body of 60-year-old Daniel Prien was found today at 2:30 a.m.

Bladel says the recoveries end the search for victims in the rubble. “We don’t have any other information at this time that there is any additional people missing and or related to this incident,” Bladel says.

Bladel says the families of the three were told of the recoveries before the information was released. He asked everyone to continue supporting them. “So far our community has rallied around these families okay continue to honor those families continue to respect the families and what we do and how we act accordingly and keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” he says.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson says they are continuing the investigation on what led to the partial collapse of the building. He also made a statement on the report that there was a call made with concerns about the building before it collapsed. “There have been inquiries regarding the 9-1-1 call that was placed on Saturday I want to ensure the public that we are looking into this right now as I’m sure you can understand our focus has been on the families of the victims in the ongoing recovery efforts,” Matson.

Matson left the news conference to meet Governor Kim Reynolds, who was going to visit the site of the collapse.