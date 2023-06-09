Rare draft horses being celebrated in Jewell, Ellsworth, Radcliffe

A celebration of the only draft horse bred and developed in the United States is planned for this summer with special programs in three central Iowa communities.

What’s known as the American Cream Horse originated in the three towns, Jewell, Ellsworth and Radcliffe. Richard Steffen, spokesman for the Jewell History Museum, says the premiere program about the horse is scheduled for this weekend.

“The first is Saturday at four o’clock at the Jewell Museum,” Steffen says, “and it deals with Eric Christian, who was a local veterinarian in Jewell who had a role in this development.” Two more presentations about the unique breed are being planned for July to educate people about the historic horse from Iowa.

“The first one will be in Ellsworth at the library,” he says, “and then a third program will be the following week at the city park in Radcliffe.” The horse is characterized by the cream or gold champagne color of its coat. It was developed during the first half of the 20th century.

The horse is considered an exceptionally rare breed, with only perhaps 400 remaining worldwide. It’s listed as critically endangered.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)