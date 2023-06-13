Two Harlan teens injured in boating accident

The Iowa DNR has released preliminary results of its investigation of an accident on Black Hawk Lake Sunday afternoon.

The DNR says a pontoon boat driven by 75-year-old Charles Lierman of Ankeny was pulling a tube with his three grandkids on it. He was making a big sweeping turn when he saw a personal watercraft ridden by 16-year-old Averie Thometz of Harlan heading into the pontoon’s path.

Thometz was going 40 miles an hour and throttled down, but that caused him to lose control and he hit the front of the pontoon boat. Thometz and his passenger, 17-year-old Dakota Goede of Harlan were thrown into the side of the pontoon. Thometz suffered a broken leg. Goede was also taken to the hospital, but information on his injuries and condition is not available.

No charges have been filed as the DNR says they are still investigating.