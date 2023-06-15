Sportsbook fined for violation involving gambling ban list

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission fined an online sports betting company $5,000 Thursday at their meeting in Waterloo.

Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko says Bally Bet missed the weekly download of the self-gambling ban list, which is required every seven days. “Balley Bet was ten days late on that download and so that constituted a violation,” Ohoriklo says. He says the Commission reached an agreement on the fine based on the company’s past history.

“It was the first offense Bally Bet for this type of violation within the last 365 days, and so the Commission issued an administrative penalty of five thousand dollars to Balley Bet,” he says. The fine would increase if Bally Bet had a similar violation within the next 365 days.