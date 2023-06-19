Three die in Harrison County accident between semi and motorcyles

Radio Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol says three people were killed, three others hurt, when a semi was involved in a crash with three motorcycles on Sunday afternoon in western Iowa’s Harrison County.

The patrol says a 1990 Kenworth truck driven by 73-year-old Ronald Keith Meeker, of Woodbine, was traveling west on Iowa Highway 127, when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, and stop at a stop sign. The truck rolled onto its side into the southbound lane and struck a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 53-year-old Steven Theodore Starkey, of Council Bluffs.

When the motorcycle entered the southbound ditch, Starkey and his passenger, 53-year-old Julie Starkey, of Council Bluffs, were ejected. Meeker and the Starkeys were dead at the scene. The operator of a 2016 Harley dumped his cycle onto its side and jumped from the bike prior to being hit by the truck.

Also, a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle evaded contact with the semi, but both passengers were thrown from their cycle.

(By Chris Parks, KJAN, Atlantic)