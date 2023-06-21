DCI says deputy sheriff shot armed man to death in Sheffield

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a deputy sheriff responding to a 911 call shot and killed an armed man in north central Iowa last night.

The DCI says at 9:42 p.m., deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in western Sheffield on the report of a domestic dispute. On arrival, deputies encountered a man brandishing a handgun at a vehicle and at deputies. The DCI says the man was ordered to drop the gun, and after he refused, a deputy shot him once. The unidentified man died at the scene. None of the officers were injured.

The DCI says they along with the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident. The name of the man will be released at a later time pending the notification of relatives.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)