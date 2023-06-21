Iowa’s governor on trade mission to Israel, Italy and Kosovo

Governor Kim Reynolds is leading a delegation of Iowans on a two week trip to Italy, Kosovo and Israel to expand trade ties and renew military and cultural alliances.

Shortly after Reynolds became governor in 2017, she led a trade mission to Israel. This time, she’ll meet with more than 70 Israeli businesses and investors in the insurance and agriculture sectors. The governor’s staff says Reynolds will meet with Israel’s prime minister and president as well.

In Italy, Reynolds will meet with Italian businesses with significant investments in Iowa and a news release says the governor will meet with a political leader in northern Italy. It’s in the region where the company that makes Barilla pasta originated. Ames, Iowa is home to one of two Barilla pasta plants in the U.S.

In Kosovo, Reynolds will meet with the country’s president, cabinet ministers and Kosovo business leaders. The Iowa National Guard and Kosovo established a state partnership program in 2011 and the adjutant general of the National Guard is part of the governor’s delegation. Seven hundred Iowa National Guard soldiers have done tours of duty for peacekeeping missions in Kosovo since 2003.

The governor is scheduled to return to Iowa July 1.