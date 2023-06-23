Des Moines Arts Festival brings in artists from 34 states

Consistently ranked as one of the top five events of its kind in the country, the Des Moines Arts Festival opens later today in the downtown’s Western Gateway Park.

Colleen Murphy, the fest’s community relations director, says they’ll be showcasing 190 artists from 34 states during the three-day event, and there’s also a spotlight on in-state talent called the Emerging Iowa Artists program. “That is for individuals that are in college at an Iowa university, or at an art school, that are trying to make a career in art, and so those spots are for them,” Murphy says. “They don’t have to pay a fee or anything and it helps them get their start in the art industry. It’s really launching the career for these Iowa artists.”

Whether you’re looking for a painting in oil or watercolor, framed nature photography, or a piece of sculpture for the mantel, there will be works of art ranging in price from just a few dollars to a few thousand dollars. We have all mediums, so it’s a visual art show. There’s painting, clay, fibers of all sorts, but there’s a lot of wearable art, too, with the fibers and jewelry,” Murphy says. “Then there’s also interactive art activities. We have 25 different interactive art activities that are all free.”

During the art show, the Des Moines Central Library is hosting a free film festival featuring an array of more than 40 movies from nine countries. There’s also live music on two stages, including the nationally-touring band Sister Hazel. The weather forecast calls for highs all three days in the upper 80s or low 90s, so she suggests you dress cool, wear a hat and sunscreen, plus, there are five main beverage stations to help you stay hydrated.

“We work with other nonprofits to staff those and then a percentage of those sales goes back to those nonprofits for their own artwork,” Murphy says. “It’s really exciting that when you buy a drink at the Des Moines Arts Festival, you’re supporting the festival and keeping the admission free, and you’re also supporting another arts organization.”

In recent years, the festival has drawn a crowd of around 250,000 over the three days. Admission and parking are free through Sunday.