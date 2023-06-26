One person found dead after Estherville fire

One person was killed in a house fire over the weekend in Estherville.

Estherville Fire Chief Travis Sheridan says shortly after 7:20 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to 219 South 8th Street after a passerby reported smoke coming from the roof. Sheridan says when a fire officer and the Estherville Police Department arrived on scene, they tried to make entry into the home. There was low heavy smoke coming out of the ground floor entry door at that time.

Sheridan says when firefighters arrived on scene they quickly deployed the aerial truck to ventilate the roof and entry teams made advancement into the home. He says it took firefighters around 30 minutes before they were able to locate a 61-year-old male victim, due to the heavy smoke. The name of the victim has not been released.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)