Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Business / Number of homes available up slightly in May

Number of homes available up slightly in May

By

Iowa Realtors Association graphic.

The Iowa Association of Realtors report shows some improvement in the availability of homes in May.

The May report shows there were 14% more homes on the market compared to April. But on a year-to-year basis the number of homes was down 13% compared to May of 2022.

May saw a 29 percent increase in home sales from April — but sales were down by 13% compared to last May. Homes spent ten more days on the market in May compared to May 2022.

The Median sale price of $225,500, was up 2.5% compared to last year.