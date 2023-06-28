Fort Madison opens another segment of multipurpose trail

Another mile-and-a-half segment of a recreational trail for walkers, runners and bicyclists through Fort Madison is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The extended trail was celebrated last week by members of PORT, an acronym for Promoting Outdoor Recreation Trails. Angie Budnik chairs the committee and is also director of marketing for Great River Health. Budnik says PORT has completed four sections of the trail so far, with more segments planned.

“I’m really passionate about giving people the tools they need to be healthy,” Budnik says. “It’s easy for us to sit back and say, ‘You need to be healthy,’ but if you don’t have the tools to do that, it makes it more difficult.” The group got its start after RAGBRAI, the annual bicycle ride across Iowa, concluded in Fort Madison in 2013.

The city received around $60,000 from RAGBRAI that year to put back into the community.

(By Rich Egger, Tri States Public Radio)