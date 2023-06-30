Exira kicks off Independence Day activities

Communities across Iowa are celebrating the red, white and blue this weekend, but the southwest Iowa town of Exira is going all out.

Abby Rasmussen, president of the Exira Community Club, says this will be the 158th Independence Day bash with their “Hometown Pride” festival launching this afternoon with a farmer’s market and plenty of food options. Saturday’s events will start early with a Road Run at Exira City Park.

“We kick off at 7:45 with the 10K followed by the 5K and then we’ve got the Fun Run and Walk, so you’re welcome to walk any of these events if that’s more your speed,” Rasmussen says. “We’ll have a bags tournament at two o’clock, and then that night will kick off the Grand River Rodeo.”

Events through the weekend include a co-ed softball tournament, a community barbeque, carnival rides, and the Exira High School Class of 1973 reunion. On the 4th of July, there’s another foot race at 9 a.m., followed by the parade at 10:30. “We’ll have our beer garden uptown, a live band in the gazebo, and we’ll be hosting our street dance that night featuring Platte River Showdown,” she says. “The kids love the tractor pull. That starts at four o’clock, and then ending with our Hometown Pride Grand Fireworks Display at dusk up at the football field.” Find more information at the Exira Community Club’s Facebook page.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)