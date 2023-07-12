Thunderstorms knock down trees, knock out power in parts of Sioux City

Some residents of Sioux City lost power after a strong thunderstorm blew through this morning.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Mark Huberty says warning sirens for strong winds were sounded shortly before 5 a.m. “We have a report of several tree limbs and trees down blocking roadways also some power lines power lines going across the roads just reminder people do not cross those power lines or drive across them,” Huberty says.

MidAmerican Energy says some 1,300 people were without power right after the storm due to the downed power lines. Huberty says there are several traffic lights that are not working or just flashing following the storm and power outages.”If you are at these intersections use extreme caution, be courteous, let people get through,” he says. “Hopefully we can do that without having any accidents today.”

MidAmerican Energy says 1,200 people were still without power as of 9:30 a.m.. The thunderstorms had reported winds of 50 to 60 miles an hour.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)